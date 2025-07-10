Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,786,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,124,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

