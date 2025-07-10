Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in DraftKings by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after buying an additional 126,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

