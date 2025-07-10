Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 289.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

