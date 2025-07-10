Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.1%

ABNB stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $81,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 211,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,831,597.79. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $32,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 708,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,573,246. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,629,143 shares of company stock valued at $210,676,703. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

