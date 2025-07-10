Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,725,000 after buying an additional 1,367,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 639,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after buying an additional 610,658 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,271,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

