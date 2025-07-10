Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

