Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 74,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

