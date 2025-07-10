Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

