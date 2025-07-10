Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

