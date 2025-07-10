Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

