Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 511,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ingevity by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $51.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

