Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 2,386.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Oklo Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE OKLO opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.