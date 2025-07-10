Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 9,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

