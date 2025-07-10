Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,987 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 839,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4%

DG opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.