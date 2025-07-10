Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 326 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

