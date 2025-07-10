Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 109,943 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Fastly by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of FSLY opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $88,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 635,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,742.73. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $90,212.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,904,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,692,549.72. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

