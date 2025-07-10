Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,808 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after buying an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after buying an additional 785,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 221,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,056.53. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the sale, the executive owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,678.69. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,443,551. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 194.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

