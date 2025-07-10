Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,185,000 after acquiring an additional 315,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

