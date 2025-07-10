Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

Synopsys stock opened at $550.95 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.