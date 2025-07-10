Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

