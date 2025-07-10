Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $272.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average of $244.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

