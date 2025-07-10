Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 44.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 142,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

