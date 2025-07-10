Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 266,697 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 195,416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 357,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,111,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $575.64 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

