Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,246,000 after buying an additional 8,051,379 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,711.6% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after buying an additional 3,983,325 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,154,000 after buying an additional 2,151,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.
Insider Transactions at Oscar Health
In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
NYSE OSCR opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.90.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
