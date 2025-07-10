Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,246,000 after buying an additional 8,051,379 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,711.6% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after buying an additional 3,983,325 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,154,000 after buying an additional 2,151,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.