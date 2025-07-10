Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,852,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,999.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,928.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,853.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.