Contrasting CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and JSB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $123.56 million 1.02 $13.39 million $2.27 10.62 JSB Financial N/A N/A $4.10 million $16.15 6.07

Volatility and Risk

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. JSB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CF Bankshares pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JSB Financial pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 11.67% 8.71% 0.70% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CF Bankshares and JSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

CF Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. Given CF Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats JSB Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

