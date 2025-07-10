Contrasting Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 13.10% 14.90% 4.19% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fairfax Financial and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $1,500.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.55%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Atlas Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $31.06 billion 1.31 $3.87 billion $172.92 10.39 Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, automobile, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sports lifestyle products; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

