Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.