Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Stephen O. Leclair Sells 44,972 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,784,216.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,265.76. This trade represents a 38.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 0.6% in the first quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Stories

