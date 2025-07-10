Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Trimmed by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Corteva by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

