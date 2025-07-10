Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $106,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Crescent Energy Company has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

