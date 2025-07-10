Critical Contrast: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -4.74% -15.00% -7.20% Dolby Laboratories 19.44% 11.48% 9.24%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.52 billion 0.86 -$38.15 million ($0.59) -18.46 Dolby Laboratories $1.27 billion 5.69 $261.83 million $2.65 28.46

This table compares Sonos and Dolby Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dolby Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dolby Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sonos has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sonos and Dolby Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 1 1 2 0 2.25 Dolby Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sonos currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.67%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than Sonos.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Sonos on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices. Its audio technologies also include DD, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; DD+, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency for media devices. In addition, the company offers digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it provides 3-D glasses and kits; and various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

