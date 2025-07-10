Critical Survey: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) versus American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 3 7 4 0 2.07

Volatility & Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $79.43, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than American Business Bank.

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 23.92% N/A N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 5.04% 9.39% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $183.26 million 2.32 $43.28 million $4.78 9.93 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.94 billion 2.05 $77.51 million $1.74 49.82

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats American Business Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It operates regional loan production offices located in North Orange County, Orange County, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Riverside County, Inland Empire, and Long Beach. American Business Bank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services. It also provides deposit accounts, analyzed accounts, commercial card, SBA and business loans, packaged solutions, and merchant services; liquidity and investments, working capital, international trade and payment, and treasury and credit products; and commercial real estate, homebuilder and community, and mortgage finance. In addition, the company offers payables and receivables management; online and mobile banking; term loans and lines of credit, equipment finance and lease, acquisition finance, and asset-based lending; private wealth advisory solutions; and checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and certificates of deposit, as well as ETF and funds management services. Further, it provides financial institution money market accounts and loan syndication products; commercial loans for financing for working capital, organic growth, and acquisitions; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending services; treasury management, trust, and advisory and escrow services; and letters of credit. The company operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

