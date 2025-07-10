CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $94,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $408,064,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 140.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $21,278,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

