CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Financial Review

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CV alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CV and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Ready Capital -34.40% 5.53% 1.06%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CV has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CV and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ready Capital 1 6 1 0 2.00

Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 54.63%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than CV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV and Ready Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $25.67 million 0.01 -$18.15 million N/A N/A Ready Capital $896.97 million 0.86 -$435.76 million ($1.74) -2.59

CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ready Capital.

Summary

Ready Capital beats CV on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.