D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,458 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 203.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,792,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,717,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,384,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 265,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.86 and a 200 day moving average of $311.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of -1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.63 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

