D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 155 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MDY opened at $581.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.