D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 197 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,554,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,276,000 after buying an additional 192,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,314,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.80. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

