D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,495 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

