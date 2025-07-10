D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,047 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ball were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 764.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 51.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.3%

BALL stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

