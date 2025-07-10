D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 569 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

