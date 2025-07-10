D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MTB opened at $200.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $148.27 and a one year high of $225.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.