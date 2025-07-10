D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at M&T Bank
In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2%
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.48.
View Our Latest Research Report on MTB
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.