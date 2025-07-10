D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,318 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 556.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

