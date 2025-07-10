D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 45,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 252,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 251,975 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 10.1%

BATS:ARKG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.