D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

