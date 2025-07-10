D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IUSV opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.