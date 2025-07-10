D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 278.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

