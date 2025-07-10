D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $675,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,683 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

