D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,428,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 2,389,674 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 1,870,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 794.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 654,309 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 503,842 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 489,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,404,501.40. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.83. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 74.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

