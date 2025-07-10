D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $714,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

